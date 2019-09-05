Student charged for stun gun, knife at Lebanon Catholic School

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon Catholic School student is charged after police say she had a consumer-grade stun gun in her backpack and a knife on a lanyard around her neck.

School administrators seized the weapons when the 17-year-old Cornwall girl arrived at the school Thursday morning. The staff had received a tip through Safe 2 Say Something, Lebanon police said.

The girl stated that she had the weapons for general safety purposes. Investigators said there is no evidence of threats made against her or that she was threatening any students while at school.

She was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon on school property and released to her parents.