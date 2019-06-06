Students to remember classmate at graduation

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - During a time of celebration, Thursday's graduation ceremony at Northern Lebanon High School will also be a time of remembrance for one student.

Steven Smith died in a February 2018 car crash at the age of 16.

"We wanted to have a seat for him during graduation because this will be his graduating year," said Ethan Behrens, a senior at Northern Lebanon.

The school district said it would put out an extra seat, left open to remember Steven, along with a moment of silence.

"He loved everything. He was so happy. He always had a positive attitude toward everyone, loved the outdoors," said Natalie Boehmer, a senior.

Steven's friends are planning to wear orange, a color to honor his love of hunting and the outdoors.

"I'm going to put an orange ribbon on my gown, that's the plan, or a little orange somewhere so that I remember him," Boehmer said.