LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunoco paid Pennsylvania half a million dollars in fines for polluting Snitz Creek in Lebanon County in connection to their Mariner East 2 Pipeline Project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The department says drilling fluids from the project went into Snitz Creek at 20 different locations in Lebanon County.

DEP fined Sunoco and ordered the company to submit a plan to cleanup and restore Snitz Creek by the end of February.