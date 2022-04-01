LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed one officer and injured two in Lebanon City on Thursday, March 31, had an extensive criminal history, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graff.

According to a press release, Travis Shaud, 34, suffered from mental health issues, as well as a criminal record. Shaud had prior domestic assaults as well as Protection From Abuse orders from Nov. 2021. According to the Pennslyvania Docket database, he was charged in 2018 as well as 2019 for Simple Assault.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The Forest Street address belonged to the family of Shaud, but Shaud did not live at the home. Before the shooting occurred, a family member returned home to find that Shaud had broken into the home. The family member immediately phoned the police.

When officers arrived, Shaud fired at multiple officers. Officers returned fire, and Shaud was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Lt. William Lebo was shot and killed when officers and Shaud exchanged gunfire on Thursday afternoon. The two other officers have been taken to area hospitals.

Shaud had used a handgun in his attack on the police. The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation.