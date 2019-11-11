19-year-old dies in Cumberland County car crash

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say a 19-year-old girl was killed in a car crash in Cumberland County just after midnight Sunday.

Selena Aviles, of Lebanon, was driving northbound on I-81 near mile marker 60.2 in Hampden Township when her car went off the right side of the roadway and went airborne off the embankment before ending up 100 yards off the roadway, police say.

Police say Aviles was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix and was wearing a seat belt but her car struck several trees and she sustained fatal injuries from the crash.