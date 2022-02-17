Officials: Teen killed in Lebanon County shooting, say not a random act

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year-old boy has died after a shooting in South Lebanon Township.

According to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office, officers responded to the 300 block of Vine Street on Feb. 15 for reports of shots fired. The boy, named Jason Rivera, was found with gunshot wounds after being gunned down in a parking lot.

Officials did not disclose if any suspects have been apprehended.

Now: Lebanon County DA says 13-year-old Jason was shot and killed.



Police responded to several gunshots along Vine Street on Tuesday.



DA says Jason died Tuesday evening. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/cyKjthU9Gb — Taylor Tosheff (@TaylorABC27) February 17, 2022

Jason Rivera passed away at the hospital on Tuesday night, officials said during a Thursday press conference. The family and law enforcement then pleaded with the community to come forward to law enforcement as soon as possible.

The District Attorney wouldn’t give other information about Rivera’s death, per the wishes of the family. Officials are saying, however, that this isn’t a random act of violence.

The case is being investigated by the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, Lebanon County District Attorney and South Lebanon Township Police.

