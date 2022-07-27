HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating an incident where a teenager was sexually assaulted by three suspects.

According to a PSP public information release, on July 21, members of PSP Jonestown were made aware of a reported sexual assault that happened at the Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway, located on Sunnyside Road in Newmanstown, Lebanon County.

The 16-year-old female victim reports having been assaulted by three suspects at the speedway on July 3 in the parking area of the speedway.

After the assault, the suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.