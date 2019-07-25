Teens biking hundreds of miles to raise money for brother with rare form of muscular dystrophy

They say you never forget how to ride a bike, but it’s the memories made and the meaning behind the ride that two Lebanon teens will always remember.

The boys are part of a group raising thousands of dollars for a disease that hits close to home.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is rare, affecting one in 3,500 boys.

One of these boys is 12-year-old Levi, who is the baby of the bunch. His big brothers, always proving to have his back, decided to pedal their way to a cure for the second year in a row.

“We played sports, so we were like, yeah, maybe we can do this. So, we started raising money and here we are,'” said Lance Hains, 17, who is riding 700 miles from Ohio to Point Pleasant.

Last year, the group of nine riders, all from the East Coast, raised $50,000 for kids like Levi.

“I’m just a regular kid, but my muscles work differently,” Levi said.

“Once you get to know him, he’s funny. He never stops asking questions, and everything has to be perfect. He’s like a little perfectionist,” said Luke Hains, 19, who is also on the ride, raising thousands for kids like his brother Levi.

Levi has found perfection and joy in an anything but perfect world.

“He was 2 and a half when he was diagnosed, but we noticed he wasn’t meeting a lot of his milestones early on since birth,” said Pearlita Hains, the mother of the three boys.

Last year, Levi lost his ability to walk but is still able to find happiness.

“I’m happy to have such great brothers,” he said.

It’s something his brothers admire, even when the world judges. Lance remembers a time when a person in an airport questioned why Levi needed a little more help.

“Someone asked us, like, isn’t he too old for that? But they don’t know he has Duchenne, so it’s kind of frustrating to explain that,” he said.

On the ride, they don’t have to explain a thing. Every rider loves someone with Duchenne.

“Going up those hills, you gotta think about why you’re doing it and the kids who would love to get on a bike,” Luke said.

“Brotherly love, it’s what will get them through,” Pearlita Hains said.

Although their ride has started, you can still donate, here.