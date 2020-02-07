1  of  7
Reports of power outages in the Midstate

Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — First Energy customers are reportedly without power in their homes Friday morning.

There are reports of outages in multiple counties in Central Pa.

First Energy’s website shows in Lebanon County, 35,760 customers are without power and 2,602 customers in Dauphin County.

We reached out to areas affected and were told there were spotty power outages but service is gradually being restored.

There’s no word yet on what caused the outages.

You can check for outages at outages.firstenergycorp.com.


