Three inmates, medical worker test positive for COVID-19 at Lebanon County Correctional Facility

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Three inmates and a medical worker have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

According to the facility the test results were received Tuesday and one additional test of an inmate is pending.

They say the inmates are being housed in a quarantined area away from the general population and the medical worker has been quarantined at home for a week.

Beginning in March the facility has implemented numerous measures to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 such as prohibiting visitation, increased frequency of cleaning, creating a quarantine area for inmates, the wearing of masks, and temperature checks of all staff and inmates.

The quarantine area was made possible by a 35% drop in the inmate population over the last three months.

The administration of the Lebanon County Correctional Facility will continue to work closely with medical staff to implement additional measures, as needed.