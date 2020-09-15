Tuesday is last day for businesses in Lebanon County to apply for CARES Act funding

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday is the last day for any businesses in Lebanon County to apply for CARES Act funding.

Applications must be received by 4 P.M.

There’s more than seven million dollars available for individual grants.

Lebanon County will be awarding the grants in two phases.

Applicants will find out by the end of the month if they will receive a grant.

Phase two begins October 15th.

