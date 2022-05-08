LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire that has damaged row homes in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon County Fire Department’s Facebook page, there is a two-alarm fire in the 600 block of Federal Street in the city.

No word on any injuries at this time.