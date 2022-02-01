Unclaimed veteran buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the remains of Petty Officer First Class Thomas Lee Brunner were buried at at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County. Brunner passed away in December in Lancaster County at age 68, but no one claimed his remains.

The cemetery made arrangement to bury him on Tuesday and roughly a dozen people turned out, including a fried of his.

“Just floors me, I never expected this at all, it’s an emotional time,” said Brunner’s friend Charlie Albera. “Thanks goodness for all these people who served this country so well.”

Brunner served in both the United States Navy and Army.