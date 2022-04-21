LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A combat veteran will now have a place to call home in Lebanon County. James Fizer and his family got the keys to their new, mortgage-free, two-story home Thursday morning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Fizer is a former U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal. He joined the military in 2002, following in the footsteps of his father.

Fizer says he has been through some hard times and receiving this home leaves him almost speechless. “This is an opportunity to give us a new chapter,” Fizer said. “It’s been really emotional.”

Organizations that helped make this happen include Homes 4 Wounded Heroes and Wells Fargo.