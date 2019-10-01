Veterans Affairs clinics nationwide ban smoking at facilities

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon Veterans Affairs’ Medical Center, along with all VA medical centers and community clinics nationwide, will implement a policy eliminating smoking while on the grounds of VA health care facilities beginning Tuesday.

This new policy comes as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to providing excellent health care for Veterans.

Veterans Affairs has historically permitted smoking in designated areas however, there is growing evidence that smoking and exposure to smoke creates significant medical risks for patients’ health and welfare, as well as, their safety. That’s why VA is implementing a policy to proactively protect the health of veterans, staff, volunteers, vendors, and visitors.

“Our smoke-free policy is similar to other local health care facilities’ initiatives,” said Robert W. Callahan, Jr., medical center director. “As Central Pennsylvania’s only health care provider serving solely Veterans, we want to promote a healthy lifestyle to all who visit our campus. We’re providing comprehensive resources for our employees and Veterans who want to quit smoking.”

At Lebanon VAMC, the smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco, smokeless tobacco and non-FDA approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.

The policy does not require quitting smoking, however, for health reasons, Lebanon VAMC encourages everyone to quit.

Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties.

If you are a Veteran, you may be eligible to receive care and benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, call (717) 272-6621, ext. 6000.

For more information about the Lebanon VA Medical Center, visit www.lebanon.va.gov,