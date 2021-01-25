Victims identified in Lebanon fatal house fire

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal house fire in Lebanon claimed the lives of two women Friday morning.

Summer Boltz and Katisha Williams were killed when a fire broke out in their homes on N 11th Street in Lebanon, according to Lebanon City Fire Department.

Three children under the ages of 10 lived in the home that was destroyed but were at their grandparents during the time of the fire.

Members of the LFD on the scene of a fatal house fire, 316 N. 11th St. Two female occupants deceased. Investigation into cause ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DbNY0mDyV2 — Lebanon City Fire Department (@LebanonPaFire) January 23, 2021

Quentin Tavern Restaurant in Lebanon is taking donations for the children of both victims who were employees of the restaurant. They are accepting gift cards as well as monetary donations at the restaurant to support the families.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.