WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital hosted annual toy drive

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital hosted its 34th annual toy drive for more than 130 kids in Lebanon County.

The hospital toy drive is organized and supplied by employees. Employees submit names of families in the community who are in need. They provide the ages of the families’ children and a list of toys and items the kids need or want.

In addition to toys, employees also supply personal care items, makeup for teens and donated clothing.

Hospital departments then adopt families. This includes shopping for gifts for them based on the children’s lists. The employees who submitted the family’s name pick up and deliver the toys.

Wrapping paper is supplied so parents can see what their children are receiving and be involved with the gifting.

This year, so many departments stepped forward that some ended up purchasing coats, gloves, and mittens that were donated to Lebanon Christian Ministries.

The hospital medical staff and the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary also donated money, which was used to purchase a fleece blanket for every child, as well as bicycles and helmets for children who wanted that as their top gift.