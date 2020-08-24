WellSpan Health opens first Urgent Care Center in Lebanon County

Lebanon
ANNVILE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan health opened its first Urgent Care Center in Lebanon County Monday morning.

Local government and business leaders were there for the ribbon cutting.

The center is along Route 422, between Annville and Palmyra. It will offer walk-in care from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. seven days a week. Patients can also schedule appointments.

