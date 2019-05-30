Wind takes down Lebanon County church’s steeple

Wednesday’s strong winds took down the steeple of a Lebanon church.

The secretary inside God’s Missionary Church heard loud booms Wednesday evening. Before she knew it, the fallen steeple was rolling across the church’s new roof.

It had broken man-sized holes through the building, prompting water to pour inside.

No one was injured, but there’s tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

Volunteers have already begun patching up the roof.

“It kept rolling down the roof and with each roll, each of those points of the steeple support kept hitting it and putting holes in the roof,” said Alan Walter, the senior pastor at God’s Missionary Church.

The pastor says there will still be Sunday service.

The church is waiting to hear back from its insurance company.