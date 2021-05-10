Winning lottery Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Lebanon County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Lebanon County during the Saturday, May 8 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 12-17-20-21-26, and the red Powerball 8 to win $150,000.

The ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 298 W. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown.

The winning ticket holder is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact The nearest Lottery office. More than 28,600 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won various prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.