PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Palmyra woman was charged with assaulting police officers during the evening hours of May 25, 2022.

According to Palmyra Borough Police, officers were dispatched to the Sheetz, located at 811 East Main Street at 7:38 p.m. for a report of a woman that stole items from the store, was harassing customers, and appeared intoxicated. When officers arrived, they located a woman walking through the parking lot of that Palmyra Shoipping Center.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

The woman did not comply when officers told her to stop and continually yelled and swore at them. At this point, she pushed one of the officers. The woman was identified as 48-year-old Heidi Renee Witman. Witman was intoxicated and holding an alcoholic beverage that was stolen from the Sheetz.

While officers attempted to place Witman in custody, she resisted. She started to kick, push and pull away from the officers. After she was placed in handcuffs, she continued to kick officers as well as scream obscenities.

Witman was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking for processing. According to court documents, as of May 26, she is currently incarcerated in Lebanon County Prison.