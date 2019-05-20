Lebanon

Woman charged with embezzling $225,000 from employer

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 03:49 PM EDT

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - A Fredericksburg woman is accused of embezzling more than $255,000 from her employer.

Kelly M. Whitman-Bower, 40, was the executive officer of the Lebanon County Association of Realtors when she embezzled funds between January 2017 and January 2019, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau said in a news release.

Authorities said Whitman-Bower overpaid $69,625 in wages to herself, issued $101,162 in unauthorized checks to herself, and issued $1,250 in unauthorized checks to her family members.

Whitman-Bower also used the association's credit card to pay for vacations, wedding expenses, hairdressings, and purchases at department and grocery stores, the detective bureau stated.

Authorities allege Whitman-Bower made false entries in the association's record keeping system to conceal her conduct. She is accused of stealing $255,851.41.

Whitman-Bower surrendered to authorities on Monday. She is charged with felony counts of theft by unlaw taking, theft by deception, and access device fraud.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork
Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork

Restaurant Report: Insects, uncovered food, raw pork

Restaurant Report /

Trending Stories

Latest Local