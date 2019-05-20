Woman charged with embezzling $225,000 from employer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kelly Whitman-Bower

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - A Fredericksburg woman is accused of embezzling more than $255,000 from her employer.

Kelly M. Whitman-Bower, 40, was the executive officer of the Lebanon County Association of Realtors when she embezzled funds between January 2017 and January 2019, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau said in a news release.

Authorities said Whitman-Bower overpaid $69,625 in wages to herself, issued $101,162 in unauthorized checks to herself, and issued $1,250 in unauthorized checks to her family members.

Whitman-Bower also used the association's credit card to pay for vacations, wedding expenses, hairdressings, and purchases at department and grocery stores, the detective bureau stated.

Authorities allege Whitman-Bower made false entries in the association's record keeping system to conceal her conduct. She is accused of stealing $255,851.41.

Whitman-Bower surrendered to authorities on Monday. She is charged with felony counts of theft by unlaw taking, theft by deception, and access device fraud.