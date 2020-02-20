Live Now
Letterkenny Army Depot to layoff or reassign more than 300 contract workers

by: WHTM Staff

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Letterkenny Army Depot has announced it will be laying off or reassigning up to 323 contract workers beginning in March.

Letterkenny said the downsizing is due to several depot maintenance programs ending and “projected reductions in other systems.”

Around 75 contract workers will be impacted first by the downsizing around March 10, with up to an additional 248 more to be released or reassigned by the end of September.

“We are grateful for the work performed by our contractors and recognize their contribution to Army readiness. The depot would not be able to operate without them,” said Letterkenny Army Depot Commander Col. Gregory Gibbons. “The depot’s workforce surged and proudly supported its Nation during the Global War on Terror and successfully completed that mission in a time of need.”

