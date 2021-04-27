Lewisberry man dies in East Pennsboro Township fatal crash, coroner confirms

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday afternoon around 12:10 p.m., East Pennsboro Township Police responded to reports of a fatal car crash along Route 11 and 15 in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office confirmed Lee Potteiger, 58, of Lewisberry, was traveling north on Routes 11/15 while towing a boat when he was hit head-on by a Ford pickup truck traveling south on the roadway.

“Prior to striking the Pottieger vehicle, the Ford pickup sideswiped a vehicle that was in the center turn lane waiting to turn left onto Susquehanna Avenue,” the coroner’s office said in a release.

At that point, the truck driver struck Potteiger’s vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital in Cumberland County.

The driver of the sideswiped vehicle, as well as the Ford pickup driver, were taken to Holy Spirit for non-life-threatening injuries.

East Pennsboro Township Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.