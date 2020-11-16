Lewistown celebrates holiday season with COVID-friendly Holiday Stroll

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — In a typical year, Juniata River Valley Visitors Bureau would be preparing for Lewistown’s annual Festival of Ice. But due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the bureau has found a new way to celebrate the holiday season.

On Dec. 4 through 13, residents can walk around downtown Lewistown for a Holiday Stroll, a holiday event where everyone can practice safe social distancing while viewing the holiday decorations, shopping at small businesses, eating at local restaurants, and playing games for a chance to win prizes.

“This cheery event will get guests into a festive mood while soaking up the laid-back feel of this year’s substitute for the Festival of Ice. Anyone can come when they feel comfortable to view the festive decorations,” Jenny Landis, executive director of the visitor’s bureau, said.

While attending the Holiday Stroll, visitors can expect to see the Merry Mannequins, a creative project designed by 18 local residents highlighting the holiday season in storefront windows. Additionally, visitors can enjoy artwork by local students, winter flower arrangements provided by the Downtown Lewistown Adopt-a-Planter program, and holiday banners sponsored by The Friends of Jake Corman and Tri-County Business to Business.

Families can also participate in a scavenger hunt, known as the Candy Cane Count, where participants must count the number of candy canes hidden in storefront windows of downtown businesses. Winners will be entered for a chance to win one of four year-long prizes. To enter, visit www.JRVVisitors.com during the event.

At the start of the COVID-friendly event, Geisinger Home Health and Hospice will hold an annual tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. A virtual version of the ceremony will be made available on their Facebook page.

For more information about the Holiday Stroll in Lewistown, Pa. call 717-248-6713, visit the Festival of Ice-Juniata River Valley Facebook page, or go online to ww.JRVVisitors.com.