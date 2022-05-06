MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Juniata County man has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing a dog.

On May 6 Pennsylvania State Police in Lewistown responded to a burglary call and learned a Jack Russell Terrier was stolen from an unoccupied apartment.

Police say the dog has been recovered and 21-year-old Luke Flasher was charged with in connection to the burglary.

According to court documents, Flasher was charged with one felony count of burglary and misdemeanors for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Flasher posted $20,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 19.