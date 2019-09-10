Lewistown police are still looking for a man from a 2017 incident

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pa. State Police Troop G in Lewistown are searching for 25-year-old Jose Battle regarding an incident March 12, 2017.

Police say a vehicle driven by Battle was stopped for a speeding violation. A consent search was conducted on the vehicle and marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.

Police say Battle was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and failed to show for his preliminary hearing which was scheduled on April 26, 2017, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The pictured male has not yet been located and the arrest warrant remains active. Battle is described as a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 6’1”, 160 lbs.

His last known address is in Binghampton, New York.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Lewistown Station, 717-320-1010 and speak with Tpr. Short.