Libertarian Party Vice President nominee visits York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Libertarian Party have already announced their Presidential ticket. Doctor Jo Jorgenson is the parties pick for President. She is a senior lecturer in Psychology at Clemson.

Her running mate is Spike Cohen. Cohen spent the day in York County. He’s a website designer. The party focuses on cutting taxes, cutting spending, and criminal justice reform.

“We are going out to as many of the 50 states as possible to let voters know they have a choice to let them know we recognize the Republicans and Democrats in their over 160 years have had exclusive control of every level of power in government has led to the harmful and abusive and inequitable outcomes.” Cohen said.

Cohen says the Libertarian ticket has common-sense solutions to the problems Republicans and Democrats have created.

