Lieutenant governor's office at Capitol displays Pride flags, lights

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The state Capitol is decked out for Pride Month.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ordered the Philadelphia People of Color Inclusive Flag and the Transgender Flag displayed from the balcony of his second-floor office.

The two flags are being displayed together on the balcony for the first time and will remain until the end of the month.

Fetterman additionally ordered a rainbow of lights to shine on the Capitol June 10 through June 18.

The lieutenant governor ordered the flags and light display to join the LGBTQIA+ community in the monthlong celebration. Fetterman and his family plan to attend numerous Pride events throughout the summer.