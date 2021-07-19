Life after losing a loved one to COVID, Mechanicsburg woman remembers her husband

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 609,000 people have died from COVID in the U.S. according to Johns Hopkins University, but how are the families doing who lost loved ones?

Kim Lambert says her husband, 60-year-old David Lambert, had no pre-existing conditions and passed away from COVID on April 30. While Kim says she’s doing better now, she says more needs to be done to help those who are grieving like her.

“David was a great guy. Just talking about him makes me emotional but he was everybody’s favorite. He had an infectious smile, and he was always the first person, whether at work, to volunteer, I will do it for you. I will help you,” Kim Lambert said.

Her husband David contracted COVID in March and passed away the next month from the disease.

“We did have that. We found true love and most people never find that in their lifetime so I’m blessed to have had that,” Lambert said.

But that makes the grieving that much harder. She says she’d like to see a therapist, but that hasn’t been possible.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

“Everyone’s on a six to eight-month waitlist and six to eight months of trying to wait for if you think you need help, is way beyond what it should be,” Lambert said.

Lambert says her family and friends have made all the difference and so too have the support groups on Facebook. Despite the tragedy, she continues to count her blessings.

“I think I am doing so well, because I was lucky enough to be with him the entire time, from start to finish. I was in the hospital for 12 to 14 hours every day,” Lambert said.

She feels for the people who lost loved ones from COVID but weren’t able to be with them in person when they passed.

“We need help, and the government or somebody needs to help, so many more people that need it,” Lambert said.

Lambert says she will keep fighting to bring awareness to the needs of those who have lost loved ones to COVID. She says she’s taking things day by day, hour by hour.