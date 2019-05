Life Lion called to crash on 322 West in Perry County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Valerie Murray [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Valerie Murray [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Valerie Murray [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Valerie Murray [ + - ] Video

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are investigating a serious crash this afternoon on 322 in Perry County.

This happened around 4:30 p.m. on the westbound lanes near the Midway Exit in Newport.

Emergency dispatchers tell ABC 27 two Life-Lion helicopters were called to the scene, along with several fire companies and EMS crews.

There is no word on injuries, or on what caused the crash.