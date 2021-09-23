List: 15 corn mazes in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Whether you prefer your fall spooky or pumpkin spicey, the Midstate covers all the bases, including another fall favorite — corn mazes. Here are 15 corn mazes to explore around Central Pennsylvania:

1. At The Barnyard

Where: Mifflin County

When: Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 18 through October

What: Find your way through the corn maze with the option of completing a game while you weave through the corn. In addition to the corn maze, At The Barnyard also has hayrides, a barrel train, pedal tractors, picking and painting pumpkins, and more.

Basic Admission: $8 per adult, $6 per child age 3-10, free for children under age 2

Learn more here

2. Butcher’s Family Fun Farm

Where: Perry County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 18 through Nov. 6

What: Make your way through the 4-acre corn maze that incorporates educational opportunities, explore a straw castle, or play on the super slide, pedal tractors, and pedal karts. Butcher’s Family Fun Farm also offers hayrides, pumpkin picking, and a snack shop.

Basic Admission: $8 per person ages 2-65, free for children under 2 and seniors age 65 and older

Learn more here

3. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Where: Lancaster County

When: Thursdays through Saturdays, July 2 through Nov. 6

What: Cherry Crest’s corn maze spans 5 acres with over 2.5 miles of paths. Voted the number one corn maze in the U.S. in 2020, the corn maze includes three challenges of varying difficulty as well as play areas and a cafe. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm also offers a host of other activities including animal education centers, a kid-sized town, slides, apple blasters, food, and more.

Basic Admission: Tickets start at $17.95 per person

Learn more here

4. Corn Cob Acres

Where: Lancaster County

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and most Fridays from Labor Day weekend through the beginning of November

What: Corn Cob Acres is the non-scary creation of the brothers who made Field of Screams. The location includes over 50 activities such as the cornfield trail, animal barrel train, bounce house, corn blasters, hayride, games, and more.

Basic Admission: Online tickets are $14.99 for ages 3-59 and $10.99 for seniors over age 60. Tickets at the gate are $17 and $13 respectively.

Learn more here

5. Country Creek Produce Farm

Where: Franklin County

When: Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 18 through Sept. 25, every day from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31

What: In addition to the corn maze, Country Creek Produce Farm has a pumpkin patch, hayrides, zip lines, slides, a petting zoo, and more.

Basic Admission: $7 per person on weekdays, $10 per person on weekends, $11 per person for Friday and Saturday Night Maze in October

Learn more here

6. Family Tree Farm

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays through October

What: Hunt for “treasure” while exploring the corn maze at Family Tree Farm. The site also offers a 12-acre sunflower field, U-Pick Apples, and U-Pick Pumpkins.

Basic Admission: $10 per car

Learn more here

7. Fields of Adventure

Where: Adams County

When: Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 11 through the end of the month, Fridays through Sundays, and Columbus Day, from October through Nov. 6

What: Enjoy a full-sized corn maze or a mini corn maze, as well as numerous other activities like wagon rides, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin checkers, slides, swings, an animal barnyard, and more.

Basic Admission: $10 per person ages 3-64, $6 for seniors 65 and up, free for children under 3

Learn more here

8. Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market

Where: York County

When: Mondays through Saturdays, Sept. 4 through Nov. 13

What: Explore the maze and try to complete a clue puzzle. Anyone who entirely completes the puzzle gets a free piece of fruit from the Farm Market.

Basic Admission: $5.99 per person Monday-Thursday, $7.99 per person on Friday and Saturday, children 3 and younger get in free

Learn more here

9. Maize Quest Fun Park

Where: York County

When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Fridays through Sundays and Columbus Day, Oct. 1 through Nov. 7

What: Complete puzzles and make your way through the 8-acre corn maze. Enjoy more than 30 other attractions in the Fun Park, as well, including additional mazes, a corn box, a pumpkin patch, pedal karts, a wagon ride, and more.

Basic Admission: $14 per person (save $1 by purchasing tickets online), children under 2 years old get in free

Learn more here

10. Maple Lane Farm

Where: Cumberland County

When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 31

What: In addition to the full-sized corn maze, Maple Lane Farm has a kiddie maze, hayrides, and a corn pit. Purchase a pumpkin while you’re there, too.

Basic Admission: $9 per person, children under 5 get in free

Learn more here

11. Oregon Dairy

Where: Lancaster County

When: Fridays through Sundays in September and October, plus Columbus Day

What: Find your way through the 14-acre World Cow Corn Maze at Oregon Dairy, then enjoy additional activities like wagon rides, barrel train and pedal tractor rides, a jump pad, hamster wheel races, a corn launcher, yard games, and more.

Basic Admission: $12 for ages 3-64, $10 for seniors ages 65 and up

Learn more here

12. Paulus Mt. Airy Orchards

Where: York County

When: Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Saturdays and Sundays in September and October

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

What: In addition to the 5-acre corn maze, you can check out the mini corn maze, jumping pillow, mega slide, rat rollers, pedal karts, human foosball, gravity bin basketball, and more.

Basic Admission: $12.99 per person ages 3 and up online (discounted from gate price), free for children under 2

Learn more here

13. Seyfert’s Corn Maze

Where: Lebanon County

When: Fridays through Sundays, Oct. 1 through Nov. 7

What: Seyfert’s Corn Maze spans a 14-acre field. In addition to the corn maze, guests can enjoy a scenic hayride around the farm, a junior corn maze, a corn toss, a cob catch, giant Connect 4, barnyard foosball, tug-of-war, and more.

Basic Admission: $10 per person ages 6 and up, kids under 5 get in free

Learn more here

14. Strites’ Orchard

Where: Dauphin County

When: Open every day of the week until the end of October

What: Select some U-Pick apples and sunflowers at Strites’ Orchard in addition to exploring the corn maze.

Basic Admission: $4 per person

Learn more here

15. Country Barn

Where: Lancaster County

When: Fridays-Sundays, Aug. 7 through Oct. 31, plus Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Nov. 6

What: In addition to its 5-acre corn maze, Country Barn also offers opportunities to interact with farm animals, go on wagon rides, bounce on a jump pad, and slip down big slides, among other activities.

Basic Admission: $13 per person ages 3-64, $11 for seniors 65 and older, free for children 2 and younger

Learn more here

BONUS! Hemp Maze

Cedar Meadow Farm in Lancaster County has put a twist on the classic corn maze, offering a hemp maze for the first time this year. Recently, abc27 visited the unique fall attraction. Learn more about the hemp maze here.