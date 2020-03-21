List of Broad Street Market vendors stocked with food and groceries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –According to Broad Street Market’s Facebook page, the following vendors are fully stocked and open today in the Brick Market building: Radish & Rye Food Hub, RGHummer_meats, Green Ridge Acres, Peach Ridge Produce at the Broad Street Market, J B Kelly Seafood Connection and Lebanon Valley Meats.

Prepared food vendors in both buildings will remain closed for two weeks to help reduce potential health risks to customers, vendors and market staff the post on Facebook mentioned.