1  of  21
Closings & Delays
Agape Fellowship in Christ Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Christ Community Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Enola Emmanuel UMC Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire St. Timothy Lutheran Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept Valleys ECC Halifax

List of Broad Street Market vendors stocked with food and groceries

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –According to Broad Street Market’s Facebook page, the following vendors are fully stocked and open today in the Brick Market building: Radish & Rye Food Hub, RGHummer_meats, Green Ridge Acres, Peach Ridge Produce at the Broad Street Market, J B Kelly Seafood Connection and Lebanon Valley Meats.

Prepared food vendors in both buildings will remain closed for two weeks to help reduce potential health risks to customers, vendors and market staff the post on Facebook mentioned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss