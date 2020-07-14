List of Midstate school district plans for reopening

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Teacher measuring and marking places in the classroom for returning of students after the coronavirus pandemic.

Many school districts in the Midstate are starting to release plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Below are links with information provided by each school district.

Adams County:

Cumberland County:

Dauphin County:

Franklin County:

Juniata County:

Lancaster County:

  • Cocalico: 2020-2021 school year reopening plan posted on district website
  • Columbia Borough: 2020-2021 school year reopening plan posted on district website
  • Conestoga Valley: Preliminary Reopening Plan
  • Donegal: Ongoing planning for a return to school in August.
  • Eastern Lancaster County: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
  • Elizabethtown Area: Board meeting  July 14, at 6 p.m. with the sole purpose of presenting for board approval the District’s state-mandated Health and Safety Plan. 
  • Ephrata Area: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
  • Hempfield: Health and safety reopening plan to be presented to school board on July 14.
  • Lampeter-Strasburg: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
  • Lancaster: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
  • Manheim Central: Only athletics Health and Safety Plan released
  • Manheim Township:  Final plan will be presented at a special School Board Meeting on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m.
  • Penn Manor: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
  • Pequea Valley: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
  • Solanco: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
  • Warwick: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).

Lebanon County:

Mifflin County:

  • Mifflin County School District: In the coming weeks, we will be submitting our required Health and Safety Plan to the state, and on July 16, at the meeting of the board, they will be presenting a draft plan on what the opening of school will look like for our students.

Perry County:

York County:

*This will be continuously updated*

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss