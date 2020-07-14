List of Midstate school district plans for reopening

Many school districts in the Midstate are starting to release plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Below are links with information provided by each school district.
Adams County:
- Bermudian Springs School District: Expected to email Health & Safety Plan to the community and provide other important information July 23.
- Conewago Valley School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Fairfield Area School District: A survey will be made available in the next several weeks to assist the district review the last quarter of the school year and to assist in planning for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Gettysburg Area School District: Over the next several weeks, district administration will work to utilize guidance from the PA Department of Education, PA Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, to begin plans for the opening of school.
- Littlestown Area School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Upper Adams School District: Blended reopening that balances in-person learning and remote learning for all students (i.e., alternating days or weeks).
- Vida Charter School: Fall 2020 Survey for Families
Cumberland County:
- Big Spring School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Camp Hill School District: Beginning to review and provide feedback regarding the key health and safety strategies and protocols for in-person instruction. The plan will be posted on the District’s website prior to any form of in-person reopening of schools.
- Carlisle Area School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Cumberland Valley: Scaffolded reopening: Some students are engaged in in-person learning, while others are distance learning (i.e., some grade levels in-person, other grade levels remote learning).
- East Pennsboro Area School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Mechanicsburg Area School District: The Health and Safety Plan has been adopted by the District’s School Board of Directors.
- South Middleton School District: Only athletics Health and Safety Plan released
Dauphin County:
- Central Dauphin: School buildings will reopen their doors for in-person instruction on August 24, 2020.
- Derry Township School District: Administration has recommended a one-week delayed start to the school year for students. This would move the student start date from August 24, 2020 to the following Monday, August 31, 2020. Teachers would return to school on August 17, 2020 as previously planned.
- Halifax Area School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Harrisburg City School District: Return to School Family Survey available for review and comment through July 28, 2020.
- Lower Dauphin School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Middletown Area School District: The MASD School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m. during which the Health & Safety Plan will be presented and then voted upon by the Board.
- Millersburg Area School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Steelton-Highspire School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Susquehanna Township School District: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
- Upper Dauphin Area School District: COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan (for 2020-21 School Year) – To be posted 7/14/2020
Franklin County:
- Greencastle-Antrim School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Shippensburg Area School District: Final decisions are scheduled for release at the end of July and will focus on Safety – Health – Flexibility.
- Tuscarora School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Waynesboro Area School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Chambersburg Area School District: Announced proposed plans for all District schools to open for in-person instruction in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Fannett-Metal School District: Parental Health And Safety Plan Survey Results released July 2
Juniata County:
- Juniata County School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
Lancaster County:
- Cocalico: 2020-2021 school year reopening plan posted on district website
- Columbia Borough: 2020-2021 school year reopening plan posted on district website
- Conestoga Valley: Preliminary Reopening Plan
- Donegal: Ongoing planning for a return to school in August.
- Eastern Lancaster County: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Elizabethtown Area: Board meeting July 14, at 6 p.m. with the sole purpose of presenting for board approval the District’s state-mandated Health and Safety Plan.
- Ephrata Area: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
- Hempfield: Health and safety reopening plan to be presented to school board on July 14.
- Lampeter-Strasburg: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
- Lancaster: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Manheim Central: Only athletics Health and Safety Plan released
- Manheim Township: Final plan will be presented at a special School Board Meeting on Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m.
- Penn Manor: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
- Pequea Valley: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Solanco: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
- Warwick: Total reopen for all students and staff (but some students/families opt for distance learning out of safety/health concern).
Lebanon County:
- Annville-Cleona School District: Parental Health and Safety Plan Survey Results released
- Cornwall-Lebanon School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Eastern Lebanon County School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Lebanon School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Northern Lebanon School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Palmyra Area School District: Meeting July 27 at 6 p.m. to vote on the district’s Health and Safety Plan
Mifflin County:
- Mifflin County School District: In the coming weeks, we will be submitting our required Health and Safety Plan to the state, and on July 16, at the meeting of the board, they will be presenting a draft plan on what the opening of school will look like for our students.
Perry County:
- Greenwood School District: Released video with information on the District’s options for reopening.
- Newport School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Susquenita School District: Complete questionnaire by Sunday, July 19th.
- West Perry School District: July 13t Board Meeting, the West Perry School Board will be reviewing the Health and Safety Plan that was developed by a 16 member Pandemic Team. It has not yet been posted on the website
York County:
- Central York School District: Survey will remain open until July 15, 2020.
- Christian School of York: To communicate comprehensive safety plan for the reopening of school by July 30.
- Dallastown Area School District: A finalized DASD Health and Safety Plan will be presented to the DASD Board of Directors for approval during the meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
- Dover Area School District: Only athletics Health and Safety Plan released
- Eastern York School District: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
- Hanover Public School District: July 15 at 6 p.m. Health and Safety Plan and Reopening to be discussed.
- Lincoln Charter School: No update on 2020-2021 school year plans
*This will be continuously updated*
Top Stories:
-
Woman pleads no contest to charges in crash that killed two Warwick High School students
-
One arrested, warrant issued for another in North Codorus Twp. shooting
-