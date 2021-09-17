LIST: Pennsylvanians, Midstate residents arrested for Jan 6. Capitol riots

Security fencing is seen around the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, ahead of a weekend rally planned by allies of former President Donald Trump that is aimed at supporting the so-called “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WHTM) — More than 500 people across 40 states have been arrested and charged for their participation in the January 6 riot at the U.C. Capitol. In response to the arrests, a rally intended for Saturday, Sept. 18, where organizers will call for “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged, thus far and in the future.

According to a PennLive article, with 42 arrests thus far, Pennsylvania is ranked 3rd among the 50 states “in terms of the number of people accused of particpating in the Jan 6. riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In those arrests, there are quite a few Midstate residents. Check out, by county, which Central Pa. residents have been arrested so far and on what charges.

Lancaster County

Edward McAlanis , 62, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

, 62, is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building Samuel Lazar , 35, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

, 35, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds Michael John Lopatic , Sr, 57, is charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, Civil disorder entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive entry and disorderly conduct.

, Sr, 57, is charged with civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, Civil disorder entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive entry and disorderly conduct. Zachary Jordan Alam, age unknown, is charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of an official proceeding; unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, violent entry, and disorderly conduct

Cumberland County

Sandra Pomeroy Weyer , age unknown, is charged with obstruction of proceedings, aid and abet, restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, parading, demonsrating or picketing at a Capitol building

, age unknown, is charged with obstruction of proceedings, aid and abet, restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, parading, demonsrating or picketing at a Capitol building Barton Shively, 53, is charged with aiding and abetting; civil disorder; forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer or employee of the United States or of any agency in any branch of the United States government while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties; restricted building or grounds; Violent entry, obstruct or impede passage, engage in physical violence on grounds or any of the Capitol buildings

Lebanon County

Joseph Fischer , 54, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice/Congress

, 54, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice/Congress Leo Brent Bozell IV, age unknown. is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Mifflin County

Matthew Clark, age unknown, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, plus, disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes the orderly conduct of government business.

Christy Clark age unknown, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, plus, disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes the orderly conduct of government business.

Paul Spigelmyer age unknown, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, plus, disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes the orderly conduct of government business.

Dauphin County

Riley Williams, 22, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Williams is also accused of stealing a computer from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Pennsylvanians outside of Midstate

Lehigh County

Kelley McFadden O’Brien , Lehigh County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; engaging in physical violence in the grounds or Capitol building

, Lehigh County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; engaging in physical violence in the grounds or Capitol building Jackson Kostolksy , Lehigh County, is charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct

, Lehigh County, is charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct Craig Bingert, Lehigh County, is charged with certain acts during civil disorder

Lawrence County

Julia Jeanette Sizer , Lawrence County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

, Lawrence County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building Debra Maimone , Lawrence County, is charged with theft; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

, Lawrence County, is charged with theft; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds Philip Vogel II, Lawrence County, is charged with theft; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Lakawana County

Deborah Lynn Lee , Lakawana County, is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

, Lakawana County, is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds Michael Joseph Rusyn , Lakawana County, is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

, Lakawana County, is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building Frank Scavo, Lakawanna County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Bucks County

Leonard Pearso Ridge IV , Bucks County, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding; entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct

, Bucks County, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding; entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct Gary Edwards , Bucks County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disruption of official business; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

, Bucks County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disruption of official business; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building Raechel Genco , Bucks County, is charged with enter or remain in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buliding or grounds that disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business

, Bucks County, is charged with enter or remain in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted buliding or grounds that disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business Ryan Samsel , Bucks County, is charged with civil Disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and inflicting bodily injury; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; obstruction of an official proceeding

, Bucks County, is charged with civil Disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and inflicting bodily injury; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; obstruction of an official proceeding Dawn Bancroft, Bucks County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Berks County

Alan William Byerly, Berks County, is charged with assault on a federal officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and engaging in physical violence; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Beaver County

Nicholas J. Perretta, Beaver County, is charged with entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct inside the Capitol; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; theft of government property and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol

Mitchell Paul Vukich, Beaver County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; theft of government money, property or records; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Alleghency County

Robert Morss, Allegheny County, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; robbery of personal property of the United States; obstruction of an official proceeding

Jennifer Heinl , Allegheny County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

, Allegheny County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building Kenneth Grayson , Allegheny County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings; obstructing or impeding any official proceeding

, Allegheny County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings; obstructing or impeding any official proceeding Jordan R. Mink , Alleghency County, is charged with unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds; unlawful injury to property; violent entry, destruction of government property valued at over $1,000; theft of government property, aiding and abetting

, Alleghency County, is charged with unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds; unlawful injury to property; violent entry, destruction of government property valued at over $1,000; theft of government property, aiding and abetting

Westmoreland County

Samuel Christopher Fox, Westmoreland County, is charged with entering a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buliding; violent entry and disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

McKeen County

William Blauser , McKean County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

, McKean County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Pauline Bauer, McKeen County, is charged with obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engages in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Chester County

Gary Laird Wickersham . Chester County, is charged with enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

. Chester County, is charged with enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds Robert Sanford, Chester County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds; civil disorder; ssaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers while engaged in the performance of official duties

Montgomery County

Brian Stenz, Montgomery County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

Philadelphia County

Anthony Richard Moat , arrested in Philadelphia County, is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct

, arrested in Philadelphia County, is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct Zach Rehl, Philadelphia County, is charged with conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Crawford County

Jeremy J. Vorous, Crawford County, is charged with nowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and obstruction of an official proceeding

Centre County

Julian E. Khater , Centre County, is charged with assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon (3 counts); conspiracy to injure an officer; civil disorder; obstucting or impeding any official proceeding; physical violence resulting in significant bodily injury; violent entry; aiding and abetting

, Centre County, is charged with assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon (3 counts); conspiracy to injure an officer; civil disorder; obstucting or impeding any official proceeding; physical violence resulting in significant bodily injury; violent entry; aiding and abetting Brian Gundersen, Centre County, is charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct

Luzerne County

Annie Howell, Luzerne County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress; obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting

Washington County

Dale Shalvey, Washington County, is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disuptive conduct

Delaware County

Richard Michetti, Delaware County, is charged with enter or remain in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of justice/Congress

Monroe County

Russell Peterson, Monroe County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct impeding the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in Capitol building; parading, demonsrrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings

Lycoming County

Tammy Bronsburg , Lycoming County, is charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; willfully and knowingly engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct

, Lycoming County, is charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; willfully and knowingly engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct Mark Roderick Aungst, Lycoming County, is charged with nowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; willfully and knowingly engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct

Mercer County

Rachel Powell, Mercer County, is charged with obstruction; depredation of government property; restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct

Matthew Perna, Mercer County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Carbon County

Andrew Wrigley, Carbon County, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds