List: Upcoming 2021 fall fairs in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking to get your fix of fried food, ice cream, carnival games, and cute animals? Here’s a list of local fairs associated with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs that you can check out around the Midstate this fall.

Dauphin County

Gratz Fair

When: Sept. 19-25

Where: Gratz

Website here

Juniata County

Juniata County Fair

When: Sept. 4-11

Where: Port Royal

Website here

Lancaster County

Denver Fair

When: Sept. 14-18

Where: Denver

Website here

Southern Lancaster County Fair

When: Sept. 15-17

Where: Quarryville

Website here

Ephrata Fair

When: Sept. 21-25

Where: Ephrata

Website here

West Lampeter Community Fair

When: Sept. 22-24

Where: Lampeter

Website here

New Holland Farmers Fair

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Where: New Holland

Website here

Manheim Community Farm Show

When: Oct. 4-8

Where: Manheim

Website here

York County

Dillsburg Farmers Fair

When: Oct. 11-16

Where: Dillsburg

Website here