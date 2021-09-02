List: Upcoming 2021 fall fairs in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking to get your fix of fried food, ice cream, carnival games, and cute animals? Here’s a list of local fairs associated with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs that you can check out around the Midstate this fall.
Dauphin County
Gratz Fair
When: Sept. 19-25
Where: Gratz
Website here
Juniata County
Juniata County Fair
When: Sept. 4-11
Where: Port Royal
Website here
Lancaster County
Denver Fair
When: Sept. 14-18
Where: Denver
Website here
Southern Lancaster County Fair
When: Sept. 15-17
Where: Quarryville
Website here
Ephrata Fair
When: Sept. 21-25
Where: Ephrata
Website here
West Lampeter Community Fair
When: Sept. 22-24
Where: Lampeter
Website here
New Holland Farmers Fair
When: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
Where: New Holland
Website here
Manheim Community Farm Show
When: Oct. 4-8
Where: Manheim
Website here
York County
Dillsburg Farmers Fair
When: Oct. 11-16
Where: Dillsburg
Website here