LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lititz Bureau Police Department (LBPD) is currently investigating a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old who was struck by a vehicle when trying to cross the street in a marked crosswalk. The incident happened on May 20 at approximately 7:15 a.m. near North Broad Street.

The juvenile received hospital care for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle was traveling northbound on North Broad Street and was described as “a light tan colored SUV” that was being driven by a female.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the LBPD at (717)626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.