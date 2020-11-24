Lititz Borough Police catch repeat thief who stole more than $850 dollars from Lititz cash box

Lititz, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police officers responded Monday, to the Lititz VFW for a reported theft of approximately $220 in cash from an indoor cash box. Officers were told that approximately $640 dollars were also taken from the same cash box six days later.

Surveillance footage revealed 51-year-old Lisa McCarrigle of Lititz, an employee of the VFW, removing the cash from the cash box on both occasions.

The LBPD has filed a criminal complaint against McCarrigle, who will be summoned to appear in court on these charges.

