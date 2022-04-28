LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Just like a lot of businesses, police departments are struggling to hire too.

The Lititz Police Department just began its campaign to recruit more officers.

“We have community members outside of this police department involved in our hiring process because we want the community to have a say in who their police officers are,” said Sergeant Jared Hahn with Lititz police.

Sgt. Hahn says at one point in time, the department would have more applications than positions available but now that’s changed.

“It was not unheard of that you have hundreds of applicants just for one or two open positions now we’re really experiencing just like every other department of every shape and size in the country is a lack of applicants applying,” Sgt. Hahn said.

Police shortages have been a huge challenge and it’s affecting current staff.

“The vacancy does need to be filled in some manner officers are asked to work overtime or maybe adjust shifts so we need to balance the coverage needs of the officer’s health and wellness and making sure that we are not overtaxing our existing officers too,” Sgt. Hahn said.

Sergeant Hahn says even though the department is smaller than other police communities they still want to fill vacant spots with not just anyone but with someone who’s willing to make an impact.

“You know from our outlook we’re looking beyond just somebody meeting educational standards we want somebody who is integrated in the community and involved more than just law enforcement but truly somebody who’s a guardian of the community,” Sgt. Hahn said.

The applicant must pass a series of tests and the salary is negotiable.

For more information about joining the Lititz police department, click here.