LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Doris Hevener, a school crossing guard who has worked with the Lititz Bureau Police Department (LBPD) for 23 years, has announced her retirement.

Hevener has been a staple at her post on Owl Hill Road near Kissel Hill Elementary School since 1999. Her last day will be June 6.

Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye and civilian police aid Carolyn Sensenig brought Hevener flowers, cards and a retirement gift courtesy of the LBPD.

The Lititz area thanks Hevener for her service to the community.