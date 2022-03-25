LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Joshua Alexander of Lititz was arrested following an investigation into the dissemination of child pornography.

The Lititz Borough Police Department says an investigation began in April 2021 and unveiled Alexander allegedly disseminated three images of children less than 18 years old engaging in sexual acts with persons 18 years old.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

During the investigation, police say officers discovered Alexander was allegedly operating a marijuana manufacturing facility in his basement.

Alexander has been charged with child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, dissemination of child sex acts, manufacture of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.