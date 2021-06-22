Lititz man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man has been arrested for sexually assaulting two minors from 2008 to 2011.

54-year-old Shane Ernest Richardson has been charged with one count of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of indecent assault.

Richardson repeatedly assaulted two victims from 2008 to 2011. The victims were both under 18 during those years and did not consent to any of Richardson’s actions.

Bail was set at $50,000 and Richardson was released from custody. According to a release from Manheim Township Police, Richardson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.