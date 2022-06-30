LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man was arrested after catching the attention of local police by tagging them on Twitter.

Lititz Borough Police say Shalin Samar Corbett, 26, was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to commit an act of violence against two individuals. Police say in the tweet Corbett “tagged” the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Two victims told police Corbett posted harassing and threatening messages on social media and shared 30 examples made between May 22, 2022, and May 27, 2022.

Police obtained a warrant for Corbett and he was arrested at his home the morning of June 30.

Corbett was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $150,000 bail.

According to court records Corbett has previously faced charges for making terroristic threats, stalking, and harassment.