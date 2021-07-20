Lititz man charged with vehicular homicide in horse and cart accident

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man is facing multiple charges after he ran into a horse and cart in early July.

East Earl Township Police charged Phillip C. Sullivan II with vehicular homicide and homicide by vehicle while DUI along with five other charges after he crashed into a horse and cart in the early morning on July 5.

Sullivan then fled the scene and was found roughly 45 minutes later driving under the influence. The driver of the cart was Andre J. Stoltzfus, he died as a result of his injuries on July 7.

Police say the investigation continues as Sullivan faces possible additional charges.