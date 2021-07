LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) and Tree House Playground are partnering together to host the National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Tree House Playground will be filled with food, fun and activities.

For more information on the free event, check out the LBPD Twitter by following the link above.