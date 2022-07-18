LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) issued a community advisory warning people about a scammer who claims to be an LBPD officer on the phone.

On July 18, The LBPD got two reports of calls where someone claimed to be “Jeff Snyder of the Lititz Police Department”. In the first call, the scammer left an unrecognizable voicemail; In the second call the scammer claimed the person who answered the phone missed their court date while cursing at them.

The LBPD does not have anyone with the name Jeff Snyder working for their department.

There are instances where Lititz officers might initiate contact with someone on the phone for real police matters. However, if you have a reason to question the legitimacy of a call from a LBPD officer, you can verify by calling the police dispatch center at 717-664-1180, or calling the LBPD business office at 717-626-6393.

It is unknown what the caller’s intentions were at this time. And remember, the LBPD will never solicit funds or financial information over the phone.