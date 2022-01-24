Lititz Skate Park to be renovated

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The borough of Lititz is partnering with the Lancaster Skatepark Association and Arment Concrete to conduct a phased renovation at Lititz Skate Park.

Skatewave pieces will be removed in phases and replaced with concrete skating features. The borough is planning to complete one phase per year with at least three phases planned.

Construction is to start during the week of Jan. 31 and will be closed throughout the duration of the renovation.

Once demolition is complete, the skatepark will reopen until concrete work can begin in late March or April of this year.