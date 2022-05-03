LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has been sentenced to 5.5-11 months in prison for stalking his neighbors in what prosecutors say involved multiple incidents from May to December 2020.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Thomas Wainman Jr. would shine spotlights into the victim’s home, peer through their windows, watch them while they were out at their pool, and follow them after seeing them at a gas station.

Wainman was also accused of using his job as a UPS driver to deliver packages to the victims’ home and would wait outside for the victims to get their packages.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Wainman stated he felt his actions were misinterpreted and that he never intended to cause harm.

“It’s not the misinterpretation of the [victims], it’s the behavior of the defendant,” Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart said before sentence was ordered.

Judge David Ashworth sentenced Wainman to the county prison term with eight years probation, 100 hours of community service, restitution payments, any needed counseling and treatment, and to have no contact directly, indirectly, or through a third party with the victims, who attended the sentencing hearing.

“This case was about conduct,” Ashworth said to Wainman. “This was not about intention or what you thought, it was about what you did. “Not once did you acknowledge your culpability in this.”

Wainman was taken to Lancaster County Prison following sentencing.