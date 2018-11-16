Littlestown Police chief, borough manager charged with DUI Video

HARRISBRUG, Pa. (WHTM)-- - Police in Dauphin County have charged the Littlestown Police chief and borough manager with driving under the influence.

Swatara Township Police said Dauphin County 911 Center received a call for an erratic driver on the 6000 block of Paxton Street around 1:32 a.m. Thursday.

Officers pulled over the driver, Charles Kellar. He was arrested for DUI.

He was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, processed, and released.

Kellar also served as Harrisburg's police chief. He retired in 2009.