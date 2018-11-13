Littlestown police search for 2 burglary suspects who were caught on camera

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Littlestown Borough Police are searching for two suspects wanted for burglary and aggravated assault that was partly caught on camera.

Investigators say this happened at a home on West King Street, just after midnight on Monday, Nov. 12.

In the video, posted on the Adams County Crime Stoppers page, a masked man holding what appears to be a long piece of wood, and a meat cleaver, enters the home along with an unmasked woman.

Anyone who has any information on the incident is asked to contact Littlestown Borough Police at 717-334-4511.

A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered by Adams County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to accrimestoppers.com.